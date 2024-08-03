First Warning Forecast: Storms Sunday, tropical moisture arrives late week

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

A couple strong storms possible this evening. The primary threat is damaging winds and localized flooding. Lingering showers possible late tonight and then we'll be drying out overnight.

Highs Sunday won't be as warm. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s. Humidity will still be high so it will feel a bit warmer. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and heavy rain are a possibility with the stronger storms.

Temperatures throughout the week will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances increase mid to late week as Tropical Storm Debby approaches.

Tropical Update

As of 08/03/24 at 7 pm

Tropical Storm Debby is located just north of Cuba. It is expected to briefly strengthen as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico into a category 1 Hurricane before making landfall near the Florida Big Bend. As it moves over land it is expected to weaken to tropical storm strength as it moves over the Carolinas.

