First Warning Forecast: Trading showers and storms for intense heat this week

A couple more isolated showers possible this evening, otherwise mainly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The humidity sticks around Sunday as the heat builds. Highs in the low 90s with isolated afternoon showers and storms. Outdoor plans look like a go if you can get past the very warm and muggy conditions.

The stalled out front that initially brought us all of the rain the past couple of days will lift back off to the west before fizzling out early Monday.

Rain chances start out fairly low this week. Temperatures will be the main concern as highs creep up into the mid and upper 90s, some of the hottest we've seen all season. Heat index values on the other hand will reach upwards of 110 degrees in some locations. Heat advisories will likely be issued.

A cold front approaches by the end of the week increasing the rain chances. We'll get some relief from the intense heat with highs only in the mid and upper 80s. The cold front will stall out over the region keeping rain chances elevated for several days to end the work-week.

Tropical Update

As of 7/13/24 at 5 pm

No tropical cyclone activity.

