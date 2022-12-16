Former First Lady Virginia ‘Jinks’ Holton passes away at 97; Holton children shares statement

Former First Lady and mother-in-law of Sen. Tim Kaine, Virginia ‘Jinks’ Holton, has passed away.

Her children released a statement on her death Friday.

“Our Mom, Virginia ‘Jinks’ Holton, passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by family, in her home at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury in Irvington, Virginia. She was 97 years old. Our Dad, GGovernor A. Linwood Holton Jr., her husband of 67 years, passed away in October of 2021," the statement reads.

In their statement, they write how their mom was loved and appreciated.

“Mom was a partner in what she and Dad forged into the family business: racial justice and civil rights for all Virginians. She and Dad together decided, when he was Governor, that our family would help integrate Virginia’s public schools, tearing down barriers to employment, and opening opportunities for all," it reads.

They say she loved to serve the community and as the First Lady she led efforts to improve nutrition for the Commonwealth's kids.

“On top of all this, to us she was Mom. She helped us with school work. She drove us to music lessons and sports practice. She made us molasses cookies and chocolate silk pie. She taught us the values and priorities of family and community and justice that have shaped who we all are – and in turn shaped our children," the children state.

Read full statement below: