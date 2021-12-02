Former ODU student couldn't find a therapist to help him with his trauma. Now, he's working to help others in his position

NORFOLK, Va.— Who can you talk to when you need to discuss any problems in your life? A former Old Dominion University student is working to become a therapist to relate to people and kids like him who grew up in underserved communities.

Fellonte Misher said he's witnessed and faced many traumatic situations in his life growing up and said he didn't have health leaders who looked like him to express that.

That led him to start a non-profit to address the mental health effects of systemic violence and oppression.

"The best way to get success out of folks from marginalized communities is mentorship. We want to incorporate mentorship/casework with all the participants we work with. We want to get all our participants into some form of therapy," said Misher.

The non-profit, called "Founded in the Streets," aims to help families through services, mentorship and support to normalize therapy and find someone who understands them.

Misher tells News 3 he is looking to expand his outreach to Hampton Roads.