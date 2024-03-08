Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s new Nashville bar serves their wedding cake

The menu at a new Nashville bar features some Southern-inspired nibbles and bar favorites — plus a sweet slice of country music romance. Country legends and married couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have opened a new bar in Nashville’s “neon neighborhood” called Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk where guests can take in some live music while sharing in a sentimental part of Garth and Yearwood’s personal history: their wedding cake.

Listed on the menu as “G&T’s Wedding Cake,” the recipe for the cake came from Yearwood’s mother, Gwen Yearwood, and it offers a classic flavor with a dash of nostalgia.

“It’s a sour cream pound cake with just a decorative frosting, and it’s a piece of history for us,” Yearwood told “Good Morning America” on March 7, the day of the bar’s grand opening. Because it was her mom’s recipe, Yearwood added that “[it] brings my mom back into the kitchen, too.”

In addition to her accomplishments as a country singer, Yearwood has authored several cookbooks, focusing on comforting dishes for gathering with family and friends.

“My family has been passing down comfort foods for generations, so it just feels natural for me to do the same,” Yearwood told “GMA” in 2022.

This family-style comfort is the same vibe that the couple is trying to foster at the Friends in Low Places bar, which Brooks hopes will be a Nashville destination where everyone will feel welcome.

While the country superstar duo worked on planning and building the venue, a film crew followed their journey for an Amazon Prime reality docuseries, “Friends in Low Places.” A trailer for the series was posted on the bar’s Facebook page with the caption, “Building the bar is one thing! Filming it is another!! Here’s to the best film crew ever!!! love, g & TY”

In the trailer, Brooks explains that they aimed to create a bar “where everyone is welcome and the whole bar is just about loving one another. Oh, by the way, the backdrop is country music.”

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s new Nashville bar serves their wedding cake originally appeared on Simplemost.com