HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Grace Vohden Snead, Marketing Manager at Good Feet Store, talks about a how arch supports can help relieve discomfort all over the body, and shares a testimonial from a customer whose life was changed after they found The Good Feet Store.

Presented by

The Good Feet Store

12090 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 1720

Newport News

(757) 249-7700

GoodFeet.com/NewportNews

1624 Laskin Rd, Suite 751

Virginia Beach

(757) 563-1233

GoodFeet.com/virginia-beach