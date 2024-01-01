1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Positively Hampton Roads
Crime
Military
Environment
National
Health
Politics
Food & Entertainment
App Center
Weather
Maps & Radar
Daily Forecast
Hurricane Resources
Closings & Delays
In Your Community
Norfolk
Virginia Beach
Chesapeake
Hampton
Newport News
Suffolk
Portsmouth
Eastern Shore
Outer Banks
Gloucester County
Williamsburg, James City County, Yorktown
Southampton-Surry
Isle of Wight-Franklin
Northeastern North Carolina
Investigations
Positively Hampton Roads
Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
Washington NFL
College
High School
Hampton Roads High School Scores
Locker Room
Traffic
News 3 Everyday Hero
Coast Live
About Coast Live
Contests
Contact Us
News 3 Team
App Center
Jobs at News 3
Sales Team
Contests
WGNT
WGNT Program Schedule
Team 3 Professionals
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Hailey Brown
On 3
WTKR will match first $4k in donations