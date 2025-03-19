Hampton Roads Crime Line received over 4,000 tips in 2024, solved 150+ cases

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The 2024 Greater Hampton Roads Regional Crime Line numbers are in, and they reveal that over 150 cases were solved through community tips.

In 2024, 4,283 tips were submitted and 182 cases were solved as a result. These tips to the crime line helped recover $1,269,219 worth of stolen property across Hampton Roads, get 13 guns off the streets and help recover more $67,646 worth of illegal drugs.

Leo Kosinski, Chesapeake Crime Line Coordinator, says everyone has their own reasons for helping them by submitting tips.

"It's an anonymous safe way to get involved but not really get involved," Kosinski said.

He mentioned that the Chesapeake Police Department doesn't police its citizens, but works with them.

When compared to 2023, the number of tips to the crime decreased slightly in Hampton Roads from 4,500 to 4,283. Arrests associated with tips also dropped down from 154 to 107.

"I think whenever the numbers go down like that in a way it goes to show the crime line is working because crimes are being solved and it's not occurring as regularly," Kosinski said.

$44,045 worth of rewards were approved with $21,230 not getting claimed, according to the recent report. Chesapeake Police say there are some people who know about certain crimes and they do want money in return for their help — a lot of these cases are helped by people who just feel it's the right thing to do.

"I think were pretty happy overall, the numbers are pretty much what they are. As the populations of places increases, you know the numbers go up a little bit. I was very impressed with the value of stolen property that was recovered this past year" Kosinski added.

You can submit a tip by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by downloading the P3Tips app.

