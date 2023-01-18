Hanover EMS students get hands-on training with this special simulator

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — We all saw how emergency crews helped save the life of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. Hanover High School 11th grader Junior Owens saw something too.

"You’ve just got to focus on the person and trying to do whatever you can to save them."

Owens is a member of a class of students training to be certified providers in emergency medicine. And a simulator is a big part of it. They can thank EMS Educator Sandra Bailey.

“One of the local community colleges had one," explained Bailey. “They were the first ones to have one in the area, and it was a mobile one. And I just fell in love with it."

Thanks to a grant from the Virginia Department of Education, Hanover High School has one too.

"They retain it so much better. They enjoy the learning, so they get more engaged in the learning. And just overall, it's been a wonderful experience for us."

Bailey stresses the importance of hands-on learning.

"Oxygenation, primary airway, patient assessment, bleeding control."

It’s not a job for the squeamish.

"Well, my parents actually didn't want me to do it, but you know, I'm stubborn," said Owen.

"My dad and mom were both EMTs. My mom's also an EMT instructor. They've been very supportive and they're like, you know it's going to be hard, but we're here for you."

"At the end of this course they'll be able to take that national and state exam and become certified," said Bailey. “They can work as an entry level provider in the ambulance."

A passion for saving lives is Building Better Minds.