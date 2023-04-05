Watch Now
12-year-old girl missing in Perquimans County, sheriff's office says

Perquimans County Sheriff's Office
Amarila Christa Donovan<br/>
Posted at 4:44 PM, Apr 05, 2023
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. — The Perquimans County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 12-year-old girl last seen Wednesday morning.

Amarila Christa Donovan is 5'5", 110 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. She was last seen in the Perquimans/Woodville Area.

The sheriff's office said she may be wearing a black hoodie and leggings with bicycles and flowers.

Anyone who has any information on where she might be should call the sheriff's office at 252-426-5615.

