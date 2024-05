PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are looking for 12-year-old Zhinae McLaurin.

McLaurin was last seen May 10 at 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, police said.

Police said McLaurin has long black and blonde braids, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and light blue jeans with yellow and black Jordans.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536.