16-year-old girl reported missing out of Middlesex Co. since Dec. 2021 may be in Hampton Roads area

MIDDLESEX Co., Va. - Authorities believe a missing teen from Middlesex County may be in the Hampton Roads area.

The Middlesex County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Mia Kelly has been entered in the national system as a missing person since Dec. 30, 2021.

The sheriff's office says they've investigated a number of tips leading them to areas in Newport News, Norfolk, Gloucester and Portsmouth.

They also say that before Kelly was reported missing, she had reportedly been "talking" with an unknown male said to be in the military.

Kelly is described as being 5'2" tall, weighing 145 lb. and having red hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information that could bring Kelly home, you are asked to call the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office at 804-758-2779.

