16-year-old missing out of James City County; Last seen Wed. morning

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police "urgently encourage" the public to be on the lookout for Blake Harding, who was last seen Wednesday morning.

The 16-year-old stands at 6’1', weighs 165 pounds and was reportedly last seen by his mother on Wednesday, Feb. 8, around 12:30 a.m., police say.

Harding has curly brown hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes. He was carrying a navy-blue backpack, police detail.

If you have seen Blake Edward Harding or know his whereabouts, please immediately contact Investigator Logan English at (757)-592-6518 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov.