17-year-old in extreme danger, abducted from the Eastern Shore: Virginia State Police

BLOXOM, Va. — Virginia State Police say that a 17-year-old has been abducted on the Eastern Shore.
VSP and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued an AMBER Alert for Yuli Sanun Godines, according to a recent release. Yuli is Hispanic with brown hair and black eyes. She is about 5'4" and 160 pounds.
Troopers say that she was last seen wearing a red jacket and purple sweatpants around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at her cousins house on Shoremain Drive in Bloxom, Virginia.
VSP says they believe Yuli was abducted by Yantza Agular and is in extreme danger.
Angular is a Hispanic women and may be traveling in a white 2018 Jeep Renegade with North Carolina plate JFC-5143, traveling south, possibly to North Carolina.
