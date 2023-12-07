17-year-old in extreme danger, abducted from the Eastern Shore: Virginia State Police

BLOXOM, Va. — Virginia State Police say that a 17-year-old has been abducted on the Eastern Shore.

VSP and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued an AMBER Alert for Yuli Sanun Godines, according to a recent release. Yuli is Hispanic with brown hair and black eyes. She is about 5'4" and 160 pounds.

Virginia State Police

Troopers say that she was last seen wearing a red jacket and purple sweatpants around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at her cousins house on Shoremain Drive in Bloxom, Virginia.

VSP says they believe Yuli was abducted by Yantza Agular and is in extreme danger.

Virginia State Police

Angular is a Hispanic women and may be traveling in a white 2018 Jeep Renegade with North Carolina plate JFC-5143, traveling south, possibly to North Carolina.

Stay with News 3 for updates.