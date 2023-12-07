Watch Now
17-year-old in extreme danger, abducted from the Eastern Shore: Virginia State Police

Posted at 10:35 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 22:39:53-05

BLOXOM, Va. — Virginia State Police say that a 17-year-old has been abducted on the Eastern Shore.

VSP and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued an AMBER Alert for Yuli Sanun Godines, according to a recent release. Yuli is Hispanic with brown hair and black eyes. She is about 5'4" and 160 pounds.

Troopers say that she was last seen wearing a red jacket and purple sweatpants around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at her cousins house on Shoremain Drive in Bloxom, Virginia.

VSP says they believe Yuli was abducted by Yantza Agular and is in extreme danger.

Angular is a Hispanic women and may be traveling in a white 2018 Jeep Renegade with North Carolina plate JFC-5143, traveling south, possibly to North Carolina.

