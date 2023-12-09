Watch Now
Have You Seen Me

Actions

17-year-old missing since Dec. 6; Portsmouth police say she may be in danger

17-year-old missing since Dec. 6; Portsmouth police say she may be in danger
Portsmouth Police Department
17-year-old missing since Dec. 6; Portsmouth police say she may be in danger
Posted at 9:15 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 21:15:45-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are searching for a missing 17-year-old.

Selena Taylor-Quent was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the 9000 block of Crabapple Street around 4:15 p.m., according to the PPD. She was last seen in wearing a green CKI jacket, a black CK shirt with gold letters, blue jeans, blue boots and a blue bag.

Selena is between 5'5" and 5'7" and weighs about 103 pounds, according to the PPD. She has black eyes, light skin, a slender frame and brown afro-styled hair.

Police say that "she suffers from psychological disorder which may place her in danger to herself."

Anyone with information about Selena's whereabouts should call the PPD Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, on the "P3 Tips" app or at the PPD website. Police say that Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify, and if a tip leads to arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, tipster could receive a cash reward up to $1000.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign