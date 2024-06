VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are looking for a missing 25-year-old.

Makenzie Babonis was last seen by her family on May 30.

It is unknown what clothes she may be wearing.

Police say attempts to contact her via cellphone have been unsuccessful.

She is described as 5'6, 140 lbs, with brown hair, and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Virginia Beach police at (757) 385-4101.