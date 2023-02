CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is asking for help in locating 48-year-old Alicia Brown of Chesapeake, who police say has not been in contact with her family since February 14.

Brown was last seen in the 1000 block of Land of Promise Rd. in Chesapeake.

Police say Brown is a Hispanic female with shoulder length brown hair, around 5’3’’ tall, and weighing around 130 pounds.

Brown has a lion tattoo on her arm and a mermaid tattoo on her leg, according to police.