60-year-old man missing, considered endangered: Newport News Police

Newport News Police Department
Posted at 7:49 PM, Dec 20, 2023
Newport News police need help finding a missing man.

Jerry Garrett, 60, was last seen between 4 and 5 p.m. at 612 Briarfield Road on Wednesday, according to the NNPD.

He is a Black man, about 6 feet tall, 150 pounds and bald, according to police. He was last seen wearing blue sweatshirt, gray vest, khaki pants and white Nike tennis shoes.

Police say that Garrett is considered endangered because of a medical condition.

If you know about Garrett's whereabouts you should contact 911 or Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.

