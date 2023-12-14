69-year-old man missing since Dec. 5 needs medication: Portsmouth police

PORTSMOUT, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a 69-year-old man missing since Dec. 5.

Marc Doyle is believed to have left Maryview Hospital traveling in an unknown direction, according to the PPD. Police do not know what clothing he was wearing, but Doyle has been known to wear just a diaper.

He is 5'9' and 182 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes, according to police. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder saying "Lisa."

Police say that "Doyle suffers from Dementia, PTSD, Bipolar, Schizophrenia, High Blood Pressure, Anxiety and needs his medications."

Anyone with information about is whereabouts should contact the PPD Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip to the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, the "P3 Tips" app or at the PPD website.