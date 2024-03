VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are looking for a missing Virginia Beach boy who hasn't been seen since late Monday night.

Collin was last seen at around 9 p.m. on March 26, at his home in the 2700 block of Indian River Rd.

Collin has been missing before, he was previously found in the dense wooded area behind his home.

Virginia Beach Police Department

Anyone with information on Nice’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 757-385-4101.