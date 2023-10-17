Watch Now
Adult man reported missing found safe in Norfolk: Police

Norfolk Police Department
Posted at 7:14 AM, Oct 17, 2023
UPDATE 10/17/23 7 a.m.:
Just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, police said Robert Christian had been found safe in Norfolk.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:
NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man who was reported missing.

The man, 67-year-old Robert Christian, was last seen around 1 a.m. yesterday in the 1100 block of Little Bay Avenue, according to police.

Police released the following description of Christian: 5'11," 140 pounds, grey hair and beard, and brown eyes. They say he is wearing a grey hoodie, plaid pajama pants, and blue Crocs.

We are told he has a known mental health issue, and may be in need of medical attention.

If you have knowledge of his whereabouts, call police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

