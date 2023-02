PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After 11 years, detectives say they are continuing searching for 54-year-old Kathryn Griffin.

She was reported missing on January 16, 2012, and police say she was last seen near the 3500 block of Victory Boulevard, possibly riding a bicycle.

Police urge those with information on her whereabouts to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at (757)–393–8536.

Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.