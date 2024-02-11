Watch Now
AMBER alert issued for 7-month-old girl abducted by man in Norfolk: Police

Virginia State Police
Posted at 1:09 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 13:09:29-05

NORFOLK, Va. – An AMBER alert was issued on Sunday after police say a 7-month-old girl was abducted.

Delysia Solei-Promise Jones, last seen on Washington Avenue in Norfolk, is believed to be in extreme danger, police say. Police say she was abducted on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 a.m.

Delysia Solei-Promise Jones

Police gave the following description of the 7-month-old girl: Black, black hair, brown eyes, about 12 inches long and 17 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray onesie with colored flowers, police say.

Police believe she was abducted by a 35-year-old man named Delsean Marquee Mickle.

Delsean Marquee Mickle

The following description of Mickle was shared by police: Black, brown hair, brown eyes, 5'8" and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans, police added.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Norfolk Police Department at 757-664-7000.

The AMBER Alert was issued on Sunday by Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse on behalf of the Norfolk Police Department.

