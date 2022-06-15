AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old Fairfax Co. girl believed to be in extreme danger

FAIRFAX Co., Va. - Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old girl who was abducted out of Fairfax County Tuesday afternoon.

State police say Amelia Marianna Kraus was last seen at Tauxemont Road in Alexandria around 4:26 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Amelia is described as a white female who has brown hair and blue eyes, is 3'2" tall and weighs 34 lb. She was last seen wearing a pink Boston Red Sox shirt, pink and grey tights, and a pair of white and pink UnderArmor shoes.

Authorities believe Amelia was abducted by Catherine Agnes Kraus. Catherine is described as a white female with blonde hair and brown eyes, is 5'10" tall and weighs 170 lb. She has shaved her head and is believed to be wearing a wig, the agency says.

Catherine may be driving either a white 2019 Subaru Sedan with Virginia plates EGLSWGS or a black 2010 Volkswagen SUV with Massachusetts tags WS5025.

If you have seen Amelia or Catherine or know where they may be, you are asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-877-3877.

Virginia State Police

Stay with News 3 for updates.