Amber Alert issued for missing Henrico County teen

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 4, 2024
Posted at 9:45 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 09:45:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Update: Henrico Police say that the vehicle the two were last seen leaving in has been found. The search continues for Ronique Poteat and Tyrell Davenport.

Original story:

Henrico Police say they are actively searching for a missing endangered juvenile who they say was taken from her home by a family member.
On Wednesday, April 3, at around 11:10 p.m. Henrico Police say they were called to the 400 block of Newbridge Terrace for a reported domestic dispute.

Police tell CBS 6 that Ronique Channel Poteat, a 15-year-old, was last seen leaving an apartement with her half-brother Tyrell Davenport a 23-year-old. Witnesses say she left the area in a black Honda Accord with dark-tinted windows.

Police say that the vehicle has a Virginia license plate reading "KI&ARI."

Multiple resources from surrounding law enforcement agencies are being called in to help with the search.

Ronique is described as a black female with black hair. She stands 5'4" and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink Nike T-shirt, red boxers, and a black bonnet.

Tyrell Davenport is described as standing 6 foot tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, and black Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

