Army CID looking for missing teen who lives on Joint Base Langley-Eustis

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Officials say Carole Arnold, a dependent living on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, was last seen leaving her home in Fort Eustis on June 7.

The Army CID is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to her return.

Tips can be submitted by calling the Fort Eustis Resident Unit at 757-878-4811 or by visiting this link.

