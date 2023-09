CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake investigators are looking for a missing juvenile.

Authorities say Josiah Medina was last seen around 8 a.m. on Thursday, September 28, at his home near Airline Blvd in the Western Branch section of Chesapeake.

He left his home on his gray and black bicycle, according to police.

Anyone with information on Medina's whereabouts is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.