Watch Now
NewsInvestigationsHave You Seen Me

Actions

Chesapeake Police looking for 13-year-old who may be trying to get to Richmond

Police believe she may be hitchhiking or trying to get a bus ride to Richmond.
Jennifer Saltzman.jpg
Chesapeake Police Department
Jennifer Saltzman, 13
Jennifer Saltzman.jpg
Posted at 11:33 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 23:33:30-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake need help looking for a 13-year-old girl.

Jennifer Saltzman was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday, police said. She was riding her bike home in the Western Branch area.

According to police, Jennifer's family said she may try to hitchhike or take a bus to Richmond.

Jennifer is about 5'03" and weighs about 130 pounds, police said. She has brown hair and green eyes. She may be wearing a bright blue hoodie and grey or black pajama pants.

Anyone who sees Jennifer is asked to call 911 or Chesapeake Police at (757) 382-6161.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS Southside walk on Nov. 19