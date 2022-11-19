Chesapeake Police looking for 13-year-old who may be trying to get to Richmond

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake need help looking for a 13-year-old girl.

Jennifer Saltzman was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday, police said. She was riding her bike home in the Western Branch area.

According to police, Jennifer's family said she may try to hitchhike or take a bus to Richmond.

Jennifer is about 5'03" and weighs about 130 pounds, police said. She has brown hair and green eyes. She may be wearing a bright blue hoodie and grey or black pajama pants.

Anyone who sees Jennifer is asked to call 911 or Chesapeake Police at (757) 382-6161.