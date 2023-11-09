Chesapeake police looking for missing 29-year-old man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Robert Doyon, 29, was last seen walking in the area of Transylvania Ave. and Ohio St. around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police say. Police added that someone reported that Doyon has mental health concerns that could prevent him from taking care of himself.

Police say Doyon is a white male who's 5'11" and 150 lbs. and has brown hair and a full beard. They say he was last seen wearing a faded tank top with an American flag on it and black pants.

Chesapeake Police Department

If you know anything about Doyon's whereabouts, police ask that you call them at 757-382-6161. You can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with New 3 for updates.