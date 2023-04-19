Watch Now
Chesapeake police looking for missing 63-year-old man

Chesapeake Police Department
Posted at 8:10 AM, Apr 19, 2023
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is looking for a 63-year-old missing man named William Brown.

Police say Brown has a cognitive impairment and requires medication. The following description of Brown was released by CPD: “Mr. [Brown] is a black male with black hair, around 6’04’’ tall, and weighing around 171 lbs. [He] was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.”

The department also said he was last seen in the 600 block of Kingsborough Square in Chesapeake around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

If you see him, call police.

