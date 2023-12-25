Watch Now
Chesapeake police looking for missing elderly woman last seen on Robert Hall Blvd.

Chesapeake Police Department
Posted at 2:31 PM, Dec 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-25 14:39:19-05

UPDATE AS OF MONDAY, DEC. 25 AT 2:38 P.M.:
Demory was safely located, according to Chesapeake police.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman.

Rosa Demory, 87, was last seen on Christmas around 10:30 a.m. at her home in the 1900 block of Robert Hall Blvd., police say.

Police released the following description of Demory: about 5'8" and 150 lbs.; last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue skirt; grey hair and brown eyes.

She may be walking towards Norfolk, police say.

If you see Demory, police ask that you call them at 757-382-6161.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting P3TIPS.com.

