Chesapeake police looking for missing senior last seen at his home Wyant Court

Chesapeake Police Department
Posted at 10:31 AM, Oct 17, 2023
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing senior.

Police say 67-year-old William Hall was last seen on Sunday, October 1, at his home in the 4000 block of Wyant Court.

Police added that they don’t believe Hall has the medication he needs.

He’s believed to be driving his 2018 black Honda CRV with Virginia Handicap tag number 9530W, police say.

Anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 757-382-6161.

