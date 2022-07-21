Chesapeake Police search for man last seen near Pine Grove Lane

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police are searching for a man who was last seen leaving his home on July, 14, 2022.

According to authorities, Marcus Young told his family that when he left his home he was responding to work, DoorDash. Later in the night od July 14, Young told family that he would be visiting friends at an unknown location in Williamsburg, Virginia, and would return on July 15. The family last heard from Young on July 16, by text only.

Young was last seen wearing black shorts, blue t-shirt, black high-top Vans, and a black hat.

Young has a 2013 Toyota Scion, with Va. license plates; 1876XD.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Marcus Young, please contact the Chesapeake Police Department.