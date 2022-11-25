Watch Now
Chesapeake Police search for missing 69-year-old man that suffers from dementia

Chesapeake Police
Posted at 3:08 PM, Nov 25, 2022
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are searching for a missing 69-year-old man that walked out of a facility.

On November 23, 69-year-old Eddie Worrell Jr. walked out of the residential care facility in the 900 block of Godwin Ave.

Police say he was last seen during the overnight hours by the care worker. It is unknown exactly when he left.

Officials say he should be on foot and with no phone. He is believed to be wearing a thick black jacket with a hoodie, black pants, and black and white shoes.

Worrell suffers from dementia and several physical ailments, according to police.

They say he has only lived at the Godwin address for two months and does not know the area. He has been known to walk to the 7-11and Hardees at Bainbridge and Freeman.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact Detective Coleman at 382-6832 or email at dcoleman@cityofchesapeake.net

