Chesapeake Police search for missing mother, 5-year-old child

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police need the public's help in locating a missing woman and her 5-year-old daughter.

Police say 24-year-old Nikeria Miller-Joyner and her five-year-old daughter Kalia Smith, of Virginia Beach, last spoke to relatives on the phone on October 17 around 3:30 p.m.

At the time of the phone conversation, police say Miller-Joyner stated that she was in the Kempsville Road area of Chesapeake. Relatives have been unable to make contact with her since then.

While they are residents of Virginia Beach, they are believed to have been in the Kempsville Road area of Chesapeake Monday afternoon.

Police say Miller-Joyner is a Black female, approximately 5’04” tall and 180 pounds and is described as having long, twisted braids that go below her waist. Her daughter, Kalia, is approximately 2’5’’ and 37 pounds and is described as having shoulder-length braids with pink beads in them.

According to officials, Miller-Joyner usually drives a white 2010 Nissan Maxima that has Georgia license plates XKW-781.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Chesapeake Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP .