Chesapeake Police search for missing woman last seen in October

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police are asking for help to locate 43-year-old Jessica Cahill.

Cahill is 5'3" tall and weighs 167 pounds. She has not been heard from since October 16, according to police.

Cahill has a heart condition and may not be on her medication. She frequents the hotels on Western Branch Blvd. in Chesapeake and may be in Suffolk as well, police said.

If anyone knows the location of this individual please contact Chesapeake Police at 757-382-6161, or Detective Steve Weir at 757-382-6251.