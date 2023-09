CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Detectives are searching for missing 16-year-old Alexys Nicole Jarboe, after they say she left her residence in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake on July 12.

Chesapeake police say she is known to frequent the Chicks Beach area of Virginia Beach.

Jarboe is not believed to be in danger at this time, according to police.

The Chesapeake Police Department is asking anyone who may have seen Alexys or know where she may be to contact them.

