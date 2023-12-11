Chesapeake police searching for missing 53-year-old man last seen at Maryview Hospital

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are requesting the public's assistance with locating missing 53-year-old Teddy McNulty.

McNulty was last seen at Maryview Hospital in Portsmouth on Dec. 8.

McNulty has physical and mental health issues that cause a concern for his safety, according to police.

McNulty is 5 feet 11 inches tall and around 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with a yellow stripe on the side, khaki-colored pants and light blue sneakers.

Police say he should also have a medical walking boot on one of his legs.

If anyone has information on where McNulty may be, you're asked to contact the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161.

