Currituck Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing woman last seen near Northwest Backwoods Rd.

CURRITUCK CO., N.C. — The Currituck County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 43-year-old woman named Jennifer Forrester.

Officials say Forrester was last seen around the 420 block of Northwest Backwoods Road.

Officials released the following description of Forrester: White female, 5 feet tall, weighs 120-130 lbs. and has long black hair. They also said she was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Forrester’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Currituck officials by calling 252-453-3633.