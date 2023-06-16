Watch Now
Have You Seen Me

Actions

Currituck Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing woman last seen near Northwest Backwoods Rd.

jennifer Forrester
Currituck County
jennifer Forrester
Posted at 8:07 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 08:07:35-04

CURRITUCK CO., N.C. — The Currituck County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 43-year-old woman named Jennifer Forrester.

Officials say Forrester was last seen around the 420 block of Northwest Backwoods Road.

Officials released the following description of Forrester: White female, 5 feet tall, weighs 120-130 lbs. and has long black hair. They also said she was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Forrester’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Currituck officials by calling 252-453-3633.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV