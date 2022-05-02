Watch
Deputies looking for 14-year-old Gloucester Co. girl said to have run away

Gloucester County Sheriff's Office
Kimberly Ann Huggins
Posted at 7:54 PM, May 02, 2022
GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl who is said to have run away.

Kimberly Ann Huggins of Hayes is described as a white female who is about 5'2" tall, weighs 92 lb and has blue eyes and red hair. She was last seen Monday morning and was possibly wearing a red plaid skirt and a black t-shirt.

Deputies say Huggins does not have a cellphone.

Foul play is not suspected in her disappearance at this time.

If you have seen Huggins or know where she may be, you are asked to contact the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office at 804-693-3890.

