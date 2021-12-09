Deputies looking for York Co. high school student reported missing after class Wednesday; last known to be in Newport News

YORK Co., Va. - The York-Poquson Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help finding a local high school student who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

On December 8, deputies say a 16-year-old York High School student Laila Farrelly went missing around 2:10 p.m. after attending classes. They say some runners last saw her walking by herself on Park Service property behind the school.

Later that evening, the sheriff's office received information that she was in the East end of Newport News.

Farrelly is described as being 5'4” tall and weighing about 130 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair with a maroon/purple tint. She was last seen wearing black pants with white smiley faces on them, and a black shirt and white and black shoes.

If you have seen Farrelly or know where she may be, you are asked to please call 911 or the YPSO's FB Tip Line at 757-890-4999.

Stay with News 3 for updates.