NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk detectives are asking for the public's help finding a 23-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday.

Ethan Sabatini was last seen in the 600 block of Grantham Road on March 2.

Sabatini is described as being 6'3" tall, weighing 200 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms.

Detectives say they're worried about his well-being.

If you've seen Sabatini or know where he may be, you're asked to 757-441-5610.

