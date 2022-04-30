Detectives looking for missing 36-year-old Norfolk woman

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a 36-year-old woman who was last seen at Sentara Leigh Hospital Thursday afternoon.

Officials say Octavia Michelle Walker was last seen at the hospital around 4 p.m. on April 28.

Walker is described as being about 5'4" tall, weighing around 140 pounds and having long, brown dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a white puffer jacket and black pants.

Detectives say Walker suffers from a mental health disorder and may be in need of medical attention.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

