Detectives looking for missing 72-year-old man with schizophrenia last seen leaving Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a 72-year-old man who was last seen leaving Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Friday.

72-year-old Mark Trace is about 5'11" tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Detectives say Trace suffers from schizophrenia and may be in need of medical attention.

If you see Trace or know where he may be, you are asked to call the non-emergency number at 757-441-5610 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Stay with News 3 for updates.