Detectives searching for woman with dementia last seen at Norfolk motel on Nov. 21

Norfolk Police Department
Johnsie R. Holloway
Posted at 3:53 PM, Nov 29, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk detectives are looking for a woman who was last seen at a motel.

Authorities say 67-year-old Johnsie R. Holloway was reported missing after she was last seen at the Super 8 Motel located at 1010 W. Ocean View Avenue on November 21.

Holloway is approximately 5'2" tall, weighs 190 pounds and has long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a purple sweatshirt with a hood.

Detectives say Holloway suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

If you see Holloway or know where she may be, you are asked to please call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

