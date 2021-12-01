Watch
NewsInvestigationsHave You Seen Me

Actions

Elizabeth City Police looking for missing juvenile

items.[0].image.alt
Elizabeth City Police Department
Gloria Rodriguez
Gloria Rodriguez .png
Posted at 8:12 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 20:12:48-05

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing juvenile.

Gloria Rodriguez is 5'3" tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a cream-colored sweater with a heart on it and a black skirt.

Police did not say where she was last seen or how long she has been missing.

If you have seen Rodriguez or know where she may be, you are asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign