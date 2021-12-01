Elizabeth City Police looking for missing juvenile

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing juvenile.

Gloria Rodriguez is 5'3" tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a cream-colored sweater with a heart on it and a black skirt.

Police did not say where she was last seen or how long she has been missing.

If you have seen Rodriguez or know where she may be, you are asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact us at (252) 335-4321 pic.twitter.com/kYuLSjvP4L — Elizabeth City PD (@elizcityPD) December 1, 2021

