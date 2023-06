NORFOLK, Va. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has reported a missing 13-year-old from Norfolk.

Aara Rassiwala was last seen Thursday. Her loved ones reported her missing Friday.

Aara is 5 feet tall and weighs 70 pounds. She has clear-framed glasses, a necklace with a heart charm and a pair of hoop earrings. She has black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call the Norfolk Police Department.