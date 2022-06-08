Watch
Franklin Police looking for man last seen May 29

Franklin Police Department
Edgar Lee Duval
Posted at 8:44 PM, Jun 07, 2022
FRANKLIN, Va. - The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 56-year-old man who has not been seen or heard from since late May.

Police say Edgar Lee Duval, who goes by Lee, is a Virginia Beach resident who had been staying with friends in the Hunterdale area of Franklin.

Duval left the Franklin home where he had been staying on May 29 and has not been heard from since then.

He is described as a white male who is about 6' and weighs about 180 lb.

If you have seen Duval, you're asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575.

