Hampton Police search for 17-year-old girl said to have run away

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old who is said to have run away.

Kamani Savage is described as an african american female who is about 5'5" tall, weighs 120 lb and has brown eyes and brown hair. She has a nose ring, pink belly-button ring, and a birthmark on the left side of her chin.

She was last seen Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Hampton and was wearing black/white/pink pajamas with possibly a black or purple hoodie.

If you have any information on Kamani’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Hampton Police Department at 757-727-6111 or call 911.