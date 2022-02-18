Have You Seen Me? 14-year-old Hampton boy last seen Jan. 19

More than 400 children are missing in Virginia right now, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. But most do not qualify to get an AMBER Alert.

According to Virginia state law, an AMBER Alert is only triggered when certain criteria are met. The child must be 17 or younger, they must be in imminent danger and police must believe they were abducted.

But all missing children deserve someone looking for them, regardless of whether they qualify for a heightened alert. So News 3 is asking — have you seen me?

Joshua Fernandez, 14, is missing out of Hampton. Police say he was last seen January 19, 2022.

Joshua was last seen wearing a black puff coat, black sweats and white Champion slides. He has a scar on the left side of his head.

Police say Joshua is five feet, one inch tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

If you have any information on where Joshua could be, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).